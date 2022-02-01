Snow, frigid temps in Calgary today; improving for the weekend
Following yesterday's gusts in the high 80 km/h range, Tuesday brings a much calmer approach. Sustained wind will reach 20 km/h, and falter there.
This week is a drawn-out version of the events that took place repeatedly in January; we're approaching a high-pressure air mass. The differences today are as follows: highlighted in green below, is the supplementary burst of arctic air; and in yellow, the position of the jet stream is well away from us. So, cold air sags through and has a bit of staying power.
This entire pattern settles tomorrow, and our temperatures will bottom out there. Overnight wind chills tonight and tomorrow night could reach the mid minus-30s; extreme cold warnings are possible in our province, but I expect them to stay north of Calgary. If Environment Canada feels we have a risk, we'll join in, but at this time the wind speeds are too light. At the moment, only Alberta's extreme northeast has this in place.
Beyond, conditions still favour a turnaround, which will bring us up beyond seasonal.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST
Today
- Mainly cloudy, scattered snow, two to three centimetres, tapering this afternoon
- Daytime high -15 C
- Evening: chance of scattered flurries, low -27 C
Wednesday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high -18 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -23 C
Thursday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high -6 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -13 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high 7 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -1 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high 5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 0 C
Today’s photo of the day was sent by Bob and Eileen in Canyon Meadows – this is apparently a frequenter to their backyard!
You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather
