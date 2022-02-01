Snow, frigid temps in Calgary today; improving for the weekend

Following yesterday's gusts in the high 80 km/h range, Tuesday brings a much calmer approach. Sustained wind will reach 20 km/h, and falter there.

This week is a drawn-out version of the events that took place repeatedly in January; we're approaching a high-pressure air mass. The differences today are as follows: highlighted in green below, is the supplementary burst of arctic air; and in yellow, the position of the jet stream is well away from us. So, cold air sags through and has a bit of staying power.

This entire pattern settles tomorrow, and our temperatures will bottom out there. Overnight wind chills tonight and tomorrow night could reach the mid minus-30s; extreme cold warnings are possible in our province, but I expect them to stay north of Calgary. If Environment Canada feels we have a risk, we'll join in, but at this time the wind speeds are too light. At the moment, only Alberta's extreme northeast has this in place.

Beyond, conditions still favour a turnaround, which will bring us up beyond seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Mainly cloudy, scattered snow, two to three centimetres, tapering this afternoon

Daytime high -15 C

Evening: chance of scattered flurries, low -27 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high -18 C

Evening: some cloud, low -23 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Today’s photo of the day was sent by Bob and Eileen in Canyon Meadows – this is apparently a frequenter to their backyard!

