CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Banff and Jasper National Parks and a large part of central Alberta Saturday.

The advisory says the affected regions are expected to get between 10 and 20 cm of snow, but those amounts could reach 30 cm in areas near the B.C. and Canada-U.S. border.

The following regions are included in the warning:

The agency says residents travelling through those areas should be prepared to adjust your driving habits and avoid all unnecessary travel.

While much of the province is free from the warning, it doesn't mean other regions won't be seeing any snow on Saturday.

CTV Calgary meteorologist David Spence says snowfall is expected to sweep in by the afternoon.

"It'll first show up in the central part of the province and then work its way into the Calgary and southern Alberta region through the late afternoon and early Sunday morning."

Calgary and Edmonton are only expected to see between two and four centimetres of accumulation.

