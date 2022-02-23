'So many questions': Calgary's mayor challenges use of lethal force in weekend police response
The fatal weekend shooting of a man by the Calgary Police Service has prompted Calgary's mayor to question the use of lethal force and call for the adoption of mental health supports.
Latjor Tuel, 41, was shot dead near the intersection of 45th Street and 17th Avenue S.E. Saturday afternoon during a police response to reports of an assault at the hands of an armed man.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek took to Twitter Tuesday night to mourn the loss of Tuel and question the actions of police.
"Loss of life in our city is tragic at any time, but the loss of Latjor Tuel is particularly devastating," said Gondek in a Twitter thread. "Mr. Tuel was loved by friends & family, and was a well-known member of the Sudanese community in Calgary. He was in crisis & we are left with so many questions.
"While we await an investigation, we question de-escalation methods & use of lethal force. We question why mental health support is not embedded within community policing. We question how to strengthen newcomer support services to deal with complex trauma."
Gondek says the fatal shooting of Tuel should be a focus of Wednesday's Calgary Police Commission public session and she's calling for change in how officers handle responses involving people in need of mental health support.
Witnesses say a "distressed" Tuel advanced on officers with a knife during Saturday's standoff and was shot four times with bullets after 'less-lethal rounds' failed to thwart him when the situation escalated. He did not survive.
A police service dog was injured by Tuel during the encounter and was taken to an animal hospital in life-threatening condition. CPS officials confirm no officers were injured during the response.
Family members say Tuel was struggling with his mental health, including suspected post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but was not an aggressive man.
He was a child soldier in his homeland of Sudan, fighting for freedom as a member of the Sudan People Liberation Army. He was later among the tens of thousands of 'Lost Boys of Sudan', youth who fled their country to escape civil war, and eventually found his way to Canada.
The Calgary Police Commission's February meeting is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. via Zoom video conference and is available to the public, save for portions where the focus is sensitive matters that cannot be discussed in public including personnel issues and police conduct complaints.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.
Look West: Criminal anthropologist says Alberta at heart of unrest, protests
A criminal anthropologist suggests looking to the West to find the heart of protests and blockades that gripped the nation for more than a month.
Gunman's spouse staying out of N.S. mass shooting inquiry due to charges: lawyer
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting won't be co-operating with a public inquiry as long as she's facing criminal charges for allegedly transferring ammunition to the shooter.
Satellite images show new military deployments in Belarus, western Russia
New satellite images show increased military activity in southern Belarus, as well as new deployments of troops and equipment in western Russia as tensions continue to escalate with Ukraine.
Video of people 'armed with axes' released in investigation into violent attack at B.C. pipeline camp
Video released by the RCMP shows what officers describe as a group storming the site of a violent attack at a B.C. camp for pipeline workers last week.
'So many questions': Calgary's mayor challenges use of lethal force in weekend police response
The fatal weekend shooting of a man by the Calgary Police Service has prompted Calgary's mayor to question the use of lethal force and call for the adoption of mental health supports.
Brain scan of dying man suggests life may really flash before our eyes
A scientific study of a man dying from a heart attack showed unexpected activity in the memory retrieval area of the brain in the 87-year-old patient, suggesting that the brain may replay significant life events just before we die.
Federal wage subsidy tied to fewer business closures, greater employment growth: StatCan
Businesses that used the federal government's wage subsidy program were less likely to close during the first year of the pandemic, with those in accommodation, food, entertainment and the arts benefiting the most, a new study shows.
'Freedom Convoy' protesters regroup in rural communities surrounding Ottawa
After a large police operation cleared out 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from downtown Ottawa, many vehicles are regrouping on private properties in communities outside of the city.
Edmonton
-
Look West: Criminal anthropologist says Alberta at heart of unrest, protests
A criminal anthropologist suggests looking to the West to find the heart of protests and blockades that gripped the nation for more than a month.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warning in effect for Edmonton area, most of Alberta
An extreme cold warning is blanketing Alberta, including Edmonton and the surrounding areas, according to Environment Canada.
-
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
Vancouver
-
B.C. budget doesn't address teacher shortages, ventilation upgrades: union
B.C. budget doesn't address teacher shortages, ventilation upgrades: union
-
Baseball returning to the city after 963 days, Vancouver Canadians say
After nearly 1,000 days off due to COVID-19, baseball is coming back to Vancouver.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C.'s top health officials expected to share details of rapid test rollout
B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday, with more details on the province's rapid test distribution expected.
Atlantic
-
LIVE
LIVE | Morrison to provide update on COVID-19 in P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island’s top doctor and Premier Dennis King will provide an update on COVID-19 today.
-
Gunman's spouse staying out of N.S. mass shooting inquiry due to charges: lawyer
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting won't be co-operating with a public inquiry as long as she's facing criminal charges for allegedly transferring ammunition to the shooter.
-
'Safety shattered': N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears about impact on mental health
The federal-provincial inquiry investigating the 2020 mass murder in Nova Scotia heard Tuesday from experts who talked about the tragedy's impact on the mental health of Nova Scotians and lingering feelings of loss, anger and frustration.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police searching for teen missing for over three weeks
Victoria police say the 16-year-old was last seen in Victoria on the morning of Feb. 1 and investigators are concerned for her safety.
-
BC Ferries reports mechanical breakdown, cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland
By Tuesday afternoon, all sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were fully booked through the remainder of the day and into Wednesday morning.
-
Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths over Family Day long weekend
Over the past four days, B.C. health officials confirmed 44 more COVID-19-related deaths in the province, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 1,106 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 1,106 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 people in the province’s intensive care units.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal fees: Your top questions answered
Here's what you need to know about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to remove licence plate renewal fees.
-
Brampton mayor says province should consider lifting mask mandate in schools
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says that the Ontario government should “strongly” consider following Quebec’s lead and lifting the mask mandate for elementary and secondary school students amid improving public health indicators.
Montreal
-
Mamadi Camara reaches settlement with Montreal after he was mistakenly arrested
The law firm representing Mamadi Camara, who was mistakenly arrested by Montreal police in January 2021, says a settlement agreement has been reached between the victim, his relatives and the City of Montreal.
-
Crash on Highway 40 leaves one vehicle hanging off the edge of the road
A crash involving four vehicles left one car teetering off the edge of the elevated Highway 40.
-
Freezing rain causes numerous power outages in Quebec
More than 48,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power due to damage to the power transmission system caused by freezing rain.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
'Freedom Convoy' protesters regroup in rural communities surrounding Ottawa
After a large police operation cleared out 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from downtown Ottawa, many vehicles are regrouping on private properties in communities outside of the city.
-
One person missing after South Glengarry house fire
Ontario provincial police are searching for a missing person after a house fire in South Glengarry Township, just south of Limoges.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 1,106 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 1,106 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 people in the province’s intensive care units.
-
'My life was turned upside down': Kitchener-born professional soccer player details traumatic crash and plans to return to the pitch
Sidelined by a devastating car accident, a Kitchener-born international soccer player is determined to return to the pitch – and she’s documenting her recovery along the way.
-
SIU investigating sudden death in Brantford
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Brantford.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon area under extreme cold warning: Environment Canada
A bitterly cold arctic airmass will remain over Saskatchewan for the next couple of days, resulting in an extended period of extreme wind chills, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Saskatoon PPE company aims to provide teachers with advanced masks
With Saskatchewan's mask mandate soon coming to an end, a Saskatoon company that has supplied schools in the province with PPE wants to give teachers a supply of masks if they want them.
-
Saskatoon wastewater study finds coronavirus levels 'still very, very high'
University of Saskatchewan researcher John Giesy says amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater is “close to the highest we ever saw in the previous wave”.
Northern Ontario
-
Where are the chips? The dispute between Frito-Lay and Loblaw
One of Canada's biggest food manufacturers has halted shipments to the country's largest grocer. At issue is a dispute over pricing between Frito-Lay Canada and Loblaw Companies Ltd. as the maker of brands like Cheetos and Doritos tries to recoup higher costs.
-
Video of people 'armed with axes' released in investigation into violent attack at B.C. pipeline camp
Video released by the RCMP shows what officers describe as a group storming the site of a violent attack at a B.C. camp for pipeline workers last week.
-
'Freedom Convoy' protesters regroup in rural communities surrounding Ottawa
After a large police operation cleared out 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from downtown Ottawa, many vehicles are regrouping on private properties in communities outside of the city.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Protesters outside Manitoba legislature say they will comply with police order
It appears a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in front of the Manitoba legislature is winding down.
-
Man found dead in Winnipeg bus shelter: police
A man was found dead in a bus shelter on Tuesday, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Look West: Criminal anthropologist says Alberta at heart of unrest, protests
A criminal anthropologist suggests looking to the West to find the heart of protests and blockades that gripped the nation for more than a month.
Regina
-
Sask. conservative politicians condemn Emergencies Act approval
Saskatchewan conservative politicians at both the federal and provincial level are condemning the House of Commons approval of the Emergencies Act.
-
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Regina wastewater as COVID-19 levels remain high: U of R
COVID-19 levels in Regina's wastewater remain high with low levels of the BA.2 subvariant now being detected, according to analysis by the University of Regina.