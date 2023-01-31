Some cool days in Calgary before a weekend warm-up

Snowfall warnings north of Calgary have expanded to include Grande Prairie (the original), Hinton and Peace River where 20 to 30 centimetres is expected.

Locally, nothin'. At least, not until late Wednesday, when an arctic high sweeps by and knocks our temperatures down a few pegs. The early read-out remains between one and two centimetres, but convective snow showers can surprise – look no further than Friday's snow event, where everywhere we looked, we registered only six to eight centimetres of snow.

Otherwise, the westerlies from our ridge to the south have pulled back, somewhat. Not for the weekend – that’s still very much in the forecast. However, the near-term look shows temperature trends as slightly cooler than previous, with the exception of Thursday, which has taken even greater strides in the wake of the Wednesday overnight cooldown.

The weekend remains fair, with the longer-range forecast posturing for seasonal (near 0 C).

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, slight chance of PM flurries

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -15 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, early scattered flurries

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Elle sent in this beautiful cloud formation from Burmis, Alta.:

Viewer Elle photographed this cloud formation near Burmis, Alta.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.