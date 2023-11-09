Someone bought a $5M-winning Lotto 6-49 ticket in Calgary

Someone who picked up a lottery ticket in Calgary just won $5 million.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says the Wednesday Lotto 6-49 draw saw the classic jackpot won by a person (or persons) who made their purchase in the city.

The winning numbers for the lotto were 25, 29, 37, 43, 46 and 48.

"We want to hear from the winner (or winners) – so check your tickets, Calgary," officials said in a Thursday news release.

So far this year, Alberta-purchased Lotto 6-49 tickets won $30,331,480.10, according to the WCLC.

In Calgary, three people won $1 million so far this year, one has won a $2.5-million prize and one won $5 million.

LAST CHANCE TO CLAIM $1M

Officials say someone is sitting on an unclaimed $1-million Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased somewhere in the province, but not in Calgary or Edmonton, and they're running out of time to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased on Nov. 12, 2022, and the winner only has until Nov. 12, 2023, to claim their windfall.

The $1-million-winning Gold Ball selection on the Nov. 12, 2022, draw was 27626701-01.

Anyone still holding this ticket is asked to call player care at 1-800-665-3313.

"Once the year is past, the prize is expired and cannot be paid," the WCLC said.