'Something you'd see in a movie': Calgary residents wake up to find their tires swiped

When Susan Jolliffe's husband woke up Friday to go to work, he had a nasty surprise waiting for him.

"He came up to the bedroom and he goes, 'you gotta come and see this,'" Jolliffe told CTV News on Friday.

"He said, 'the wheels are gone, the tires are gone – all four of them.'"

When she went outside, her husband showed her that their black Ford F-150 pickup truck was jacked up on blocks – all four tires, including rims, had been stolen.

"We shook our head, we could not believe it."

Jolliffe says they've lived in the neighbourhood for the past 12 years and have had their brushes with crime, but this is definitely different.

"We've had some break-ins and a couple of times the windows have been broken in the truck, but nothing like this."

She says security cameras on her house weren't able to capture any footage of the thieves because they're positioned to only watch the front and back of their home.

"I guess they just thought this was a good opportunity to come and get some tires."

Jolliffe says her insurance has also never heard of something like this happening either.

"It's like something you'd see in a movie," she said. "I sent my daughter some pictures and she said, 'that's bizarre.'"

Without any tires, the vehicle can't be towed, so the Jolliffes need to wait until someone can come install new ones.

Calgary police confirmed to CTV News they responded to a report of a theft, but added the fact that tires were taken puts it into a unique category of crime.

Officials say it's only the second time they've heard of such an incident in the past several months.

To make matters worse, Jolliffe says the truck can't be towed anywhere without any tires, so they called their local Ford dealership to help out.

She says the staff members she spoke with said there weren't any available, but they would be able to bring down some from Edmonton over the weekend.

Jolliffe says the whole situation has just been such a surprise to her.

"You hear cars are being stolen, the catalytic converters, but never the tires."