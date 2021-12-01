Southbound Deerfoot closed after multi-vehicle collision
Part of southbound Deerfoot was shut down Wednesday after a multi-vehicle collision. One person was taken to hospital in stable, non life threatening condition.
CALGARY -
Part of south Deerfoot closed Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision that sent one person to Foothills hospital.
The incident took place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire crews were first on scene, and were able to extricate the passenger from their vehicle.
EMS confirmed they transported one person to hospital in stable, non life threatening condition.
Southbound Deerfoot from Stoney Trail down to Seton Blvd has been shut down.
Police are investigating the crash as a possible hit-and-run after a second vehicle was seen leaving the scene.
This is a developing story…