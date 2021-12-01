Southbound Deerfoot closed after multi-vehicle collision

CALGARY -

Part of south Deerfoot closed Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle collision that sent one person to Foothills hospital.

The incident took place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fire crews were first on scene, and were able to extricate the passenger from their vehicle.

EMS confirmed they transported one person to hospital in stable, non life threatening condition.

Southbound Deerfoot from Stoney Trail down to Seton Blvd has been shut down.

Police are investigating the crash as a possible hit-and-run after a second vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

This is a developing story…