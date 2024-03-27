CALGARY
Calgary

    • Southeast Calgary crash sends driver to hospital

    Calgary police investigate a crash in the area of 84 Street and 61 Avenue S.E. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Calgary police investigate a crash in the area of 84 Street and 61 Avenue S.E. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
    One man was sent to hospital on Wednesday after a crash in southeast Calgary.

    Emergency crews responded to the area of 84 Street and 61 Avenue S.E. at 1:45 pm. for reports of a crash between a semi-truck and a car.

    The driver of one of a Hyundai Veloster was taken to hospital by paramedics.

    EMS say he suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

    The collision forced police to close 61 Avenue S.E. is both directions between Stoney Trail and Wrangler Road S.E., as well as 84 Street S.E. between Kleysen Way & 61 Avenue S.E.

