Southeast Calgary crash sends driver to hospital

One man was sent to hospital on Wednesday after a crash in southeast Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to the area of 84 Street and 61 Avenue S.E. at 1:45 pm. for reports of a crash between a semi-truck and a car.

The driver of one of a Hyundai Veloster was taken to hospital by paramedics.

EMS say he suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The collision forced police to close 61 Avenue S.E. is both directions between Stoney Trail and Wrangler Road S.E., as well as 84 Street S.E. between Kleysen Way & 61 Avenue S.E.