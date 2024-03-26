Southern Alberta communities bracing for drought

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Many people in Lethbridge County and the city itself are bracing for a drought this summer, but many other communities across southern Alberta also have the same concerns.

Lower-than-average snowfall and a warm winter have many anticipating another summer of drought.

Downstream communities such as Medicine Hat are bracing for voluntary and potentially mandatory water restrictions.

“We are looking at planning for potential drought in Medicine Hat. We've got a water shortage management plan,” said Adria Coombs, manager of environmental strategy and compliance for the City of Medicine Hat.

“We've identified some possible voluntary and mandatory restrictions through certain phases of the drought management plan.”

Medicine Hat has been in phase one of its water management plan since last year.

Phase one only includes voluntary water restrictions, but mandatory restrictions could be put in place if needed.

“We are still maintaining phase one water voluntary restrictions. And it's whether or not we move into more mandatory restrictions throughout the season as the conditions dictate,” Coombs said.

The Town of Raymond is currently under a drought alert and is looking for ways to cut back on its water usage.

Some residents have already expressed concerns over potential water shortages this summer.

“As of right now, we've just asked our operations to be working on a plan for the operations in Raymond for the water so we can conserve it. Hopefully, our residents will be on board with that,” said Raymond Mayor Jim Depew.

The drought alert in Raymond doesn't mean that any restrictions are imminent. The town is waiting for more direction from the province before implementing any water restrictions.

There's also hope that recent snowfall could help to lessen the impact of a drought.

“I think they're just concerned and they just want to know what to do their part. But as of now, we can't really tell them what to do so we're just waiting to hear,” Depew said.