Southern Alberta Ethnic Association unveils oral history project for the Black community in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The Southern Alberta Ethnic Association (SAEA) is celebrating Black History Month and to mark the occasion it's launching a new oral history project documenting the Black community in Lethbridge.

Members of the association are thrilled to finally be able to share their work with the public.

“People have been here since 20, 10 years ago. We speak to them. They give us an idea about what's transpired while they've been around. And then what are we building upon today? It's just to build upon what other black people have done in the community,” said SAEA president, Victor Wutor.

The SAEA has enlisted some help with the project.

Jacqueline Eshun, a student at the University of Lethbridge, has been interviewing community members for the project.

"The project is to interview members of the Black community in Lethbridge," Eshun said, "and how they are included and how their stay in Lethbridge has effected them ever since they got here.”

So far nine community members have been interview for the project.

The oral history highlights the history of Black individuals and businesses to the Lethbridge region.

For those involved, it's an honour to be able to participate.

“I'm taking women and gender studies at the University of Lethbridge. And I hope to be there for anti black racism, to stand up for that, and I’m excited this project gave me the opportunity to do so. So it's something that I’m really passionate about. And I hope there will be a change of heart towards us, especially in our schools,” said Eshun.

The project is an important piece of work for the SAEA.

Members noted there was a lack of history of the back community in Lethbridge.

They hope this work can help to educate and teach members of the black community and beyond.

Wutor said “it's important that our history is documented. Because we've been here for a while and how do you hand over that to the next generation unless your history is written down and documented. So for me that's a very important event, it's a very important project.”

The SAEA and those involved with the project won't be stopping here.

The oral history project will be an evolving work which will have more added to it over time.