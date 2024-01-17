CALGARY
    Southern Alberta man charged with animal abuse

    RCMP generic Alberta
    A southern Alberta man is accused of animal abuse at a home in Picture Butte.

    RCMP say Nicholas Whimster, 28, was recently charged with one count of injuring or endangering animals.

    The Alberta SPCA also confirmed it was involved in the case after responding to a complaint about animals in potential distress.

    The investigation is ongoing.

