Southern Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found dead: RCMP

A southern Alberta man is facing charges in connection to an animal cruelty investigation where a dog was found dead.

In a news release Tuesday, Pincher Creek RCMP said it received a complaint about cruelty to an animal on March 2.

RCMP told CTV News someone alleged a man had been seen abusing a dog while on a walk. Police responded to the area but could not locate them.

The dog was then found dead the next day behind a business, RCMP said. Police believe the dog was a puppy, around 12 weeks old.

Following investigation, a 34-year-old man from Pincher Creek was arrested and charged with:

Wilfully killing, maiming, wounding or injuring an animal; and

Wilfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on March 7.