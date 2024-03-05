CALGARY
    • Southern Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found dead: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A southern Alberta man is facing charges in connection to an animal cruelty investigation where a dog was found dead.

    In a news release Tuesday, Pincher Creek RCMP said it received a complaint about cruelty to an animal on March 2.

    RCMP told CTV News someone alleged a man had been seen abusing a dog while on a walk. Police responded to the area but could not locate them.

    The dog was then found dead the next day behind a business, RCMP said. Police believe the dog was a puppy, around 12 weeks old.

    Following investigation, a 34-year-old man from Pincher Creek was arrested and charged with:

    • Wilfully killing, maiming, wounding or injuring an animal; and
    • Wilfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal.

    He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on March 7.

