Southern Alberta mother and former partner charged with sexual abuse of child

**WARNING: The details in the following story may be disturbing to readers**

A southern Alberta mother is facing child pornography charges in connection with her own child.

The charges stem from a months-long investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit into abuse alleged to have happened in the village of Barnwell, Alta., roughly 40 kilometres east of Lethbridge.

Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an Alberta man who was allegedly uploading child pornography via Facebook.

Police searched a home in Barnwell on Sept. 19, seizing computers which ICE says contained "nearly half a million photos and videos of child sexual abuse materials."

A 41-year-old man was arrested from the home.

Among the "vast collection" of child sexual abuse materials discovered, ICE says they identified a series of materials believed to be unique and possibly created by the accused.

"Further investigation into this series of child sexual abuse materials revealed that the materials were produced in Alberta and ICE was able to identify a suspect and child being abused."

On Nov. 2, ICE searched a Lethbridge home, arresting a 34-year-old mother and rescuing her child from the home.

ICE alleges that the two suspects were in a previous relationship and sexually assaulted the child, in addition to sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Neither the mother nor the 41-year-old man are being named in order to protect the identity of the child.

The 34-year-old Lethbridge mother is charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Making child pornography;

Distribution of child pornography; and

Possession of child pornography.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court on Dec. 19.

The 41-year-old Barnwell man has been charged with:

Sexual assault;

Making child pornography;

Accessing child pornography; and

Possessing child pornography.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Taber court on Jan. 16.

ICE says the child victim is receiving help from a variety of specialized support services, and that Alberta Children’s Services is also involved.

Anyone with information about this case or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).