Southern Alberta teens sought after fleeing homes in stolen truck

Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who allegedly fled the province in a stolen truck.

Sierra Nataucappo, 13, and Jeffrey Gardner, 14, were reported missing early Thursday morning.

Police say its believed Nataucappo left her home in Lethbridge's north-end and met up with Gardner, who was last seen at his home in Stirling, Alta., around midnight.

Searches by both the Lethbridge Police Service and Raymond RCMP have been unsuccessful.

"It is believed the two may be travelling to Saskatchewan in a stolen, silver 2005 Chevrolet Uplander – possible Alberta license plate BSC-0482," police said in a news release.

Anyone who has seen Nataucapp or Gardner, or has information on their whereabouts, is asked to call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 or RCMP.