Southview shooting sends 1 man to hospital
An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Sunday evening.
The incident unfolded shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of 27th Street S.E. in the community of Southview
Calgary Police Service officials confirmed to CTV News Calgary that an injured man was found in the backyard of one of the homes in the area.
Officers taped off a white Jeep with the windows blown out and what appear to be bullet holes.
According to police, the victim and a second man were in the Jeep at the time of the shooting and the vehicle crashed while attempting to flee the scene.
The suspect vehicle in the shooting is described as a light coloured sedan.
The incident startled neighbours.
"I was in my backyard, we were having a fire and well, all of sudden we heard a whole lot of cracks going off and a couple ricochets," said resident Morgan Blair. "And then it clicked in, like yeah that was gunshots."
"We were kind of trying to figure out what the heck just happened and saw a white Jeep just rip down the alleyway."
"I thought it was fireworks or my neighbour messing around with a cap gun," said resident Damian Coates.
The shooter or shooters have not yet been found. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Calgary's trend of temperatures above the curve continues
