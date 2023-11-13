'Spate of violence': Calgary police 'extremely' concerned by trend of brazen shootings
Calgary communities have seen multiple shootings over the past few days, with some believed to be targeted attacks possibly connected to organized crime.
Following the fourth shooting in four days, Calgary police addressed the trend during a press conference on Monday afternoon.
Supt. Cory Dayley with the Calgary Police Service described the past few days of shootings as “brazen incidents of gun violence.”
“Each of these incidents has occurred within a community, some in broad daylight, and some narrowly missing innocent bystanders,” Dayley said.
“While we have already confirmed that several of these shootings were targeted, this does not diminish the risk to Calgarians.”
FIVE SHOOTINGS IN FOUR DAYS
Police said they have responded to five shootings in the past four days.
On Friday morning, police responded to Marlborough, where a person was found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
Then in the early morning hours on Saturday, multiple suspects are believed to have broken into a home in Abbeydale. Two of the adults inside the home were assaulted, as the suspects demanded money and other items before fleeing.
The suspects fired multiple shots as they were leaving, striking neighbouring homes.
Two homes were also struck by bullets in the northwest Calgary community of MacEwan just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. Neighbours heard multiple gunshots in the area, but no one was injured.
Then on Monday afternoon, a man was killed in a shooting in a Marlborough Park parking lot. The victim was found dead at the scene, while two other people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet determined if any of these incidents are connected, but believe they were targeted.
“We have teams working to try and connect these together, if they are indeed connected, if they’re not, then to work independently to try and bring the people that are responsible to justice,” Dayley said.
No further details were provided about these specific incidents, as investigations are ongoing.
'CRIMES OF OPPORTUNITY'
While gun violence is growing in the city, Dayley said police are “extremely concerned” about the trend over the past few days.
“It is not common that we’d see this many days in a row with this type of violence, this spate of violence,” he said.
While police are still in the early stages of investigation, many of these shootings bear some of the hallmarks of organized crime.
“Organized crime-related violence is often difficult to solve, due to the lack of co-operation from those involved,” the CPS superintendent said.
“The extra steps taken by offenders to plan these acts and conceal their identity and dispose of evidence makes it increasingly difficult to investigate these crimes.”
Many targeted shootings connected to organized crime are “crimes of opportunity,” according to police.
“They’re pre-planned, so these people know who their targets are, they know who the other groups in town are, and they’re prepared to take action when they see or can come upon these people,” Dayley said.
“That’s why we're seeing some of the more brazen, daytime or public shootings, is they might not get a second chance and they take the opportunity when they see it.”
Attacks connected to organized crime can often lead to further retaliation. CPS is working in the community using “significant suppression efforts” to try and avoid any retaliatory violence.
Police are continuing to encourage any Calgary residents to continue to report suspicious activity in their community.
Calgarians can get in touch with police by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.
