Gunfire hits 2 homes in northwest Calgary neighbourhood
Calgary police say two homes were caught in an early-morning shooting in northwest Calgary.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., along MacEwan Glen Way, near MacEwan Glen Road and MacEwan Glen Place.
No injuries have been reported, police say.
Multiple neighbours told CTV News off-camera that they heard multiple gunshots and say this is unusual for the area.
Police couldn’t confirm whether the shooting was targeted.
This is the third shooting in Calgary in four days. The others happened in the Marlborough and Abbeydale communities.
- Calgary shooting victim suffers serious injuries, 2 others hurt in crash
- Calgary police investigating in Abbeydale after multiple gunshots fire
The recent gun violence has some Calgarians on edge.
“I know the police are doing what they can to stop it, but I think there’s a whole undercurrent in Calgary of people that have chosen to have guns and they’re willing to shoot people. So I don’t know what we’re going to do, but it is a scare,” said Brent Shervey.
Another area resident added, “It definitely concerns me with young kids … I’m really hopeful that it won’t stay this way and we can do something as a community together.”
Police continue to investigate all three shootings.
Anyone with information or security footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
