Special moment marks Lethbridge College's celebration of Stone Pipe Days

LETHBRIDGE -

The 2023 edition of Lethbridge College's annual Indigenous celebration, Stone Pipe Days, began Wednesday with drumming, dancing and traditional foods.

"Stone Pipe Days in general is a celebration of the Indigenous culture here on campus at Lethbridge College," said Lowell Yellowhorn, Indigenous services manager at Lethbridge College.

Yellowhorn believes Stone Pipe Days and events like it are important for connecting both Indigenous and non-Indigenous members of the community to Blackfoot culture.

"Over the years, Lethbridge College has celebrated a lot of milestones and achievements when it comes to showcasing Indigenous culture here," he said.

This year's event featured a special moment.

As the festivities kicked off, Lethbridge College signed the Buffalo Treaty, becoming the first college in Canada to do so.

That follows the lead of the City of Lethbridge and University of Lethbridge, who both signed it last week.

"These types of events occur and re-occur, new ones join on. It's fulfilling that notion of repetition," said Dr. Leroy Little Bear, vice-provost, Iniskim Indigenous relations at the University of Lethbridge.

Little Bear was present for both signings.

The treaty is a commitment to the conservation of bison on the lands where they used to roam.

Almost 50 first nations and hundreds of organizations have signed the treaty.

For Lethbridge College, it represents a commitment to truth and reconciliation as well as upholding Indigenous values on campus.

"It's a major step as we move forward with our truth and reconciliation journey. The fact that the buffalo is so culturally important to the Blackfoot community and Indigenous nations, representing the food, shelter, clothing," said Dr. Brad Donaldson, president and CEO of Lethbridge College.

After the signing, attendees were able to add their names on the treaty as witnesses, allowing them to be a part of the moment.