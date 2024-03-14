CALGARY
Calgary

    Spring comes early to Calgary this weekend

    The official start to spring is March 19, but we are getting a five-day preview of the season.

    A strong high-pressure system is scooping up warm air from the south Pacific and pushing it into western Canada in an omega block set-up, which will allow these warm and mild conditions to stick around until Tuesday afternoon.

    Ironically, it's later on Tuesday night (the first day of spring) when we will see some mixed precipitation in the form of rain and snow work its way back into the area, which will include a noticeable cool-down in temperature as well.

    While the sudden return to winter-like weather may be jarring next week, the classic line of "we could use the moisture" remains a true statement to summarize our conditions in Alberta, despite the recent blast of snow.

