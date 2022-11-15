Stabbing at Calgary's Jack James High School, 13-year-old arrested

Calgary police say charges are pending after a student was stabbed at a local public school on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Jack James High School in the 5100 block of Eighth Avenue S.E. at 1 p.m.

The student suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics. EMS say the 15-year-old victim was not taken to hospital and instead released into his parent's care.

The school was placed in a lockdown.

After reviewing CCTV footage, officers were able to identify a potential suspect and determined he had left the area after the attack.

A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody shortly after.

"The investigation is ongoing and there are no further risks to safety of students at Jack James High School at this time," police said in a social media post.

The school sent parents and guardians a letter on Tuesday afternoon discussing the lockdown.

In it, principal Jen Gorkoff said the student was “stabbed in the neck” by "someone not associated with Jack James High School."

The incident happened outside the school, and Gorkoff says the subsequent lockdown lasted approximately 30 minutes.

"Our priority at Jack James High School is to maintain a safe and caring school environment for all students and staff," she said.

"I want to reassure you that all other students are safe and classes proceeded as scheduled this afternoon."

A Calgary Board of Education critical incident response team member is on site to provide additional support to any students who need it.