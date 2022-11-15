Stabbing at Calgary's Jack James High School, 13-year-old arrested
Calgary police say charges are pending after a student was stabbed at a local public school on Tuesday.
Officers responded to Jack James High School in the 5100 block of Eighth Avenue S.E. at 1 p.m.
The student suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics. EMS say the 15-year-old victim was not taken to hospital and instead released into his parent's care.
The school was placed in a lockdown.
After reviewing CCTV footage, officers were able to identify a potential suspect and determined he had left the area after the attack.
A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody shortly after.
"The investigation is ongoing and there are no further risks to safety of students at Jack James High School at this time," police said in a social media post.
The school sent parents and guardians a letter on Tuesday afternoon discussing the lockdown.
In it, principal Jen Gorkoff said the student was “stabbed in the neck” by "someone not associated with Jack James High School."
The incident happened outside the school, and Gorkoff says the subsequent lockdown lasted approximately 30 minutes.
"Our priority at Jack James High School is to maintain a safe and caring school environment for all students and staff," she said.
"I want to reassure you that all other students are safe and classes proceeded as scheduled this afternoon."
A Calgary Board of Education critical incident response team member is on site to provide additional support to any students who need it.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poland's foreign ministry says missile that killed 2 was Russian-made, president displays caution
Poland's foreign ministry says that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that would mark the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Polish President Andrzej Duda was more cautious, telling reporters that officials did not know for sure who fired the missile and that it was 'most probably' Russian-made.
EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.
WATCH LIVE | Trump expected to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland
President Joe Biden called an "emergency" meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a "Russian-made" missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.
Members of Pentagon's UFO task force briefed Canadian military officials this year
Members of the Pentagon's UFO task force briefed Canadian air force and military intelligence officials on Feb. 22, according to documents released this week.
A 'big bill' for tow trucks, 'threat to democracy': What we learned from top RCMP officials' convoy commission testimony
A pair of RCMP officials, including Commissioner Brenda Lucki, were in the hot seat at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about the federal police forces' involvement in handling the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
MPs in for more late nights after Liberals pass motion to extend House hours
Members of Parliament could be in for many more late nights, now that the Liberals have passed a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours on a day-to-day basis, between now and June.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Trudeau 'closely monitoring' situation in Poland as Biden calls emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an emergency meeting of G7 and NATO leaders called by U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia after Poland said Tuesday that a Russian-made missile hit its territory and killed two people.
Edmonton
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-
-
Dad who donated poppies to Edmonton shoppers wins $20K in Remembrance Day lottery draw
A local veteran who donated hundreds of dollars to outfit Edmontonians with poppies earlier this month won $20,000 in the Cash and Cars Lottery draw on Remembrance Day.
Vancouver
-
B.C. flood victims still out of homes, awaiting financial relief a year later
A year after catastrophic floods hit B.C.'s Sumas Prairie, Marni Brechin’s family home is still in shambles.
-
More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC report
Encountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
Atlantic
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
CBRM mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford couple still rebuilding after massive damage to home during last year's floods
One year ago, Jeff and Cheryl Morrow were enjoying an evening at home when they heard a disturbing noise in the their backyard. When the couple came out of the house to investigate, they found that their backyard was gone. It had slid into Millstream Creek.
-
Murder trial for men who escaped Vancouver Island prison adjourned after accused suffers back injury
The second day of trial for two inmates accused of killing a man after they escaped from a minimum-security prison near Victoria was adjourned before it began Tuesday.
-
Teen prevents men from entering her car during attempted abduction in Langford, B.C.
The West Shore RCMP are warning the public of an abduction attempt that was reported in Langford, B.C., on Monday evening.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
-
When will more children's pain medications arrive in Ontario? Pharmacy expert says it’s hard to predict
Canada is set to receive a foreign supply of children’s pain medications, but Ontario’s Pharmacists Association says it's difficult to predict when the shipment will arrive or if it will keep shelves stocked.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 3 others injured in Parkdale shooting, police say
One person has died, and three others have been injured in a shooting in Parkdale, police say.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
Woman in critical condition after car crashes into Laval grocery store
A pedestrian is in critical condition after a car collided with her before crashing into a grocery store in Laval Tuesday afternoon.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season.
Ottawa
-
Flu season has arrived in Ottawa
Flu season is here and it's earlier and tougher than normal, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
Restaurants feeling the crunch of lettuce shortage
A lettuce shortage is forcing restaurants to make the tough decision between upping their prices or pulling the leafy green from their menu.
Kitchener
-
'I just worry for the little ones': Local family deals with 2 kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region.
-
Conestoga College international students speak out over high fees
International students at Conestoga College are speaking out about rising tuition fees and joining others across the province calling on the Ontario government for some relief.
-
From Waterloo to Qatar: Long-time soccer fan attending FIFA World Cup
The world’s game will bring sporting fanatics from around the world to Qatar to enjoy soccer’s greatest competition – and a fan from Waterloo will be among them.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
New Sault Ste. Marie council sworn in
Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor and four new councillors, along with the rest of city council, took their respective oaths of office Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
Regina
-
SHA recommends vaccines as influenza cases rise in Sask.
Influenza cases are quickly rising in Saskatchewan with the majority of the increase being seen in children and young adults.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckers
The Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.