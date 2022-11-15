Stabbing at Calgary's Jack James High School, 13-year-old arrested

Calgary's Jack James High School is shown on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Calgary's Jack James High School is shown on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Poland's foreign ministry says missile that killed 2 was Russian-made, president displays caution

Poland's foreign ministry says that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that would mark the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. Polish President Andrzej Duda was more cautious, telling reporters that officials did not know for sure who fired the missile and that it was 'most probably' Russian-made.

Police officers gather outside a grain depot in Przewodow, eastern Poland, Nov. 15, 2022 where the Polish Foreign Ministry said that a Russian-made missile fell and killed two people. (AP Photo)

EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict

A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.

Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland

President Joe Biden called an "emergency" meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a "Russian-made" missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.

