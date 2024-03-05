CALGARY
Calgary

    • Stable and dry for the rest of the week after Wednesday

    It will still be cold on Wednesday, especially in the morning, but you will notice a difference in the temperature by the afternoon.

    It will be stable and dry for the rest of the week as a ridge of high pressure works its way in.

    Our daytime high will be around 6 C on Friday, which is the start of a two-week trend with daytime highs above the freezing mark!

    We had the pleasure of having a bunch of students from Riverside School join us in the studio on Tuesday.

    This kick-started the beginning of their weather unit and we're grateful to be a part of it!

    Students from Riverside School joined us in the studio on Tuesday.

