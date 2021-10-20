Stagnation near seasonal in Calgary? That's probably just fine.
Yesterday, the discussion centred on a blocking pattern, thanks to a cutoff high.
Today, the discussion centres on the blocking pattern, thanks to a cutoff high.
Change is good, sure, but stagnation near seasonal is just as good. The change is coming this weekend. Our high pressure setup doesn't stick around forever, as a large low based in the Gulf of Alaska continues strengthening. The counter-clockwise rotation of this band will drive further south in the Pacific before curling landward, and its passage across the Rockies shouldn't have a massive impact on our temperatures. Steady as she goes!
The only disturbance continues to verify today; a shortwave will drive cloud in throughout the day Friday, bringing showers late. Our overnight low temperatures will be moderate, thanks to that cloud layer, so when I say "showers," I get to mean it, this time. Those will continue for a good portion of Saturday.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: spotty cloud, low 4 C
Thursday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 14 C
- Evening: clear, low 1 C
Friday:
- Building cloud
- Daytime high: 14 C
- Evening: showers begin, low 5 C
Saturday:
- Scattered rain showers, mainly cloudy
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C
Sunday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: cloudy periods, low 1 C
Our pics of the day come from Tab, who chose the macro lens for this fall photo:
And our Twitter pal Wendy in Priddis Valley caught the moonlight glowing off some low-lying fog to start the day!
You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!
