Stampeders bring back Craig Dickenson in consultant role
The Calgary Stampeders have hired former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson as a senior consultant.
Dickenson, the brother of Calgary general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson, was previously a member of the Stampeders’ coaching staff for seven years, including the 2008 Grey Cup championship team.
“Craig is well connected in both the CFL as well as U.S. football and he will make our staff better,” Dave said, in a news release.
“He’ll be a valuable resource in many areas including advance scouting and player personnel. We’re glad to have Craig back with the Red and White.”
He most recently served as the Roughriders head coach for four seasons.
Craig has also been on coaching staffs in Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton. He has two Grey Cup rings, with the other coming with Edmonton in 2015.
“I am pleased to be working with the Calgary Stampeders in 2024,” said Craig Dickenson. “This is an outstanding organization and football staff and I look forward to helping them succeed.”
Craig has also worked in the United States, coaching with his alma mater University of Montana and Utah State at the college level, and the Chargers and Raiders in the NFL.
He won an NCAA Division I-AA national championship in 1995 as a member of Montana’s staff alongside his brother Dave, who was the school’s quarterback.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden clinches nomination and Trump is getting closer, ushering in general election
U.S. President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday.
Fatal downtown Toronto shooting began inside home before spilling onto street, police say
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Chocolate prices soar just in time for Easter thanks to 'bitter realities'
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton city strike: What will be open, closed, affected and unaffected
Edmonton's city manager says civic staff is taking steps to minimize the impact of a strike by more than 6,000 workers slated to begin on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Oilers focus on themselves as they start homestand with game vs. Capitals
They're returning from a road trip in which they earned nine of a possible 12 points to help them keep a firm hold on a playoff spot, but Edmonton Oilers personnel say they're trying to keep their focus on the present.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme Court
A handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Murder charge laid in 2022 Surrey shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the slaying of a Surrey man more than 18 months ago, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver Island woman plans to 'sail away' after $18M lotto win
Sharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
Vancouver Island
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in Saanich
The Saanich Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
Vancouver Island woman plans to 'sail away' after $18M lotto win
Sharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
Saskatoon
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Saskatoon high school basketball playoffs affected by teachers' job actions
Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) said games and events for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week have been cancelled due to the withdrawal of extracurricular activities.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'
As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
Regina
-
'Chaos raging in our education system': Sask. NDP criticizes gov't on deal with school boards association
The Sask. Party continues to face criticism following the announcement of a funding agreement with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SBBA).
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal use
The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Toronto
-
Fatal downtown Toronto shooting began inside home before spilling onto street, police say
A shooting in Regent Park that left two people dead and another person injured Tuesday afternoon began inside a home before spilling out onto the street, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in two-alarm North York fire
A man has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a two-alarm highrise fire in North York Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
-
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget for 2024-2025, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
-
Rats abound! Montreal's Parc-Ex residents frustrated at growing problem
Residents living in and around Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood say there's a rat problem, and that the City of Montreal is aware but not doing enough.
Atlantic
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017
A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
P.E.I. fire survivor sharing journey after amputation
Nate Lykow is a pretty ordinary guy. A father, a husband, but in September of last year he faced some extraordinary circumstances.
-
'Where is it going to end?' Shediac man frustrated over 45 per cent tax hike
For the most part, Scott Jewell and his wife are happy they made the move from Belleville,Ont., to Shediac,N.B., last spring, but they don't understand the 45 per cent jump in their property taxes.
Winnipeg
-
Haitians in Winnipeg concerned as unrest spirals out of control in Haiti
Deep political polarization in Haiti is raising concerns among Haitians in Winnipeg.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
-
Manitoba experiencing drought conditions due to warm weather, lack of precipitation
Much of Manitoba is experiencing drought conditions, according to a new report from the Government of Canada.
Ottawa
-
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
-
Changing consumer habits could spell the end of bagged milk
Milk is sold in bags in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, but it could be approaching its expiry date. Part of the reason is changing consumer habits.
-
Ottawa residents worry about family and friends in Haiti
The situation in Haiti has been volatile for years. The Haitian prime minister agreed Tuesday to resign under fierce pressure. Gangs are running rampant throughout the country and there are mounting fears of a civil war.
Northern Ontario
-
Sask. commercial driver charged after Highway 69 crash south of Sudbury, Ont.
A 59-year-old commercial driver from Saskatchewan has been charged after being seriously injured in a crash on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on the weekend.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shooting
The mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Barrie
-
Careless driving charge laid after 3-vehicle collision on Highway 400 involving transport & dump truck
One motorist has been charged with careless driving after cutting in front of a southbound transport truck and causing a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning along Highway 400.
-
Search for missing senior with Alzheimer's ends
The search for a missing senior with Alzheimer's has ended more than 24 hours after police put out a public appeal for help to find him.
-
Ont. man, 65, arrested after IED found at Barrie supportive housing complex
Police say one man is under arrest after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at a housing complex in Barrie, forcing those in the immediate area to evacuate.
Kitchener
-
Three serious house fires within 24 hours in Guelph
The day after two women died in a Guelph house fire, flames tore through two more homes in the city.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job back
A former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Another vehicle robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener
Police are investigating another armed carjacking in Waterloo Region, the seventh incident reported in just the last three months.
London
-
Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.
-
'I do not forgive myself': Family expresses grief and impaired driver expresses regret as he enters guilty plea
They lost their loved one to an impaired driver two years ago, and the family of Richard McMahon struggle with how and why it still happens.
-
War of words: Sarnia council meeting abruptly adjourned, mayor blames councillor’s conduct
At a monthly council meeting in Sarnia on Monday, things went sideways after one councillor derailed the conversation.
Windsor
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?
Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
139 metres to go: Gordie Howe International Bridge shares construction update
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is inching closer to completion, with a photo update of construction progress showing the bridge deck is two-thirds of the way completed.
-
'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfront
The Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area. A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.