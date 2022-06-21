Stampeders find Another Brick in the Wall

Stampeders find Another Brick in the Wall

In the fourth quarter, Stampeder Titus Wall stripped the ball from Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans on a short yardage play and took it back to the house for the touchdown, pulling the Stamps to within seven points (Photo courtesy Twitter@calstampeders) In the fourth quarter, Stampeder Titus Wall stripped the ball from Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans on a short yardage play and took it back to the house for the touchdown, pulling the Stamps to within seven points (Photo courtesy Twitter@calstampeders)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?

As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina