Stampeders set to help Calgary Food Bank with food drive

A campaign to support the Calgary Food Bank will be getting some support from the red-and-white this weekend.

Ahead of the Calgary Stampeders game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, players will be engaged in a challenge to pack as many bags of non-perishable food as they can.

The team will be working for the Purolator Tackle Hunger Campaign, an initiative it's been supporting for several years.

"One of the most basic human needs is food and it's a growing issue that we have to continue to bring attention to," said defensive linesman James Vaughter.

As part of the initiative, the Stampeders are asking fans to bring along some non-perishable food donations.

The Calgary Food Bank says there is a high demand for its services in the city.

"We were serving 450 households a day, (but now) we'll have about 700 households," said CEO Melissa From.

In addition to the food drive, fans will be able to enjoy a number of other fun activities before, during and after the game.

Officials say the GridIron Gardens will be open from 3 to 5 p.m., which features a petting zoo, bouncy castles and inflatables, music, a barbecue and an up close look at the Grey Cup.

Super Dogs will be performing during halftime and fans will be able to enjoy the Fans on the Field event and Stamps House after the game.

In addition to non-perishable food donations, fan can also make monetary donations online.