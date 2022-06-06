Stamps kick off regular season against the Alouettes on Thursday
The long training camp is finally over.
For players, it's a grind and a lot to take in.
But now, the regular season is just around the corner.
The Calgary Stampeders take to the field on Thursday night at home against the Montreal Alouettes.
Running back Ka'Deem Carey says he's ready to get this season rolling.
"We're definitely ready to get this thing kicked off," he said.
"It was a long training camp but we're excited. Game one is coming on Thursday so we're pretty pumped."
PREPARING FOR THE SEASON OPENER
The first game of the season is always a little harder to prepare for because you haven't seen your opponent since last year.
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell says the Stamps will have a good game plan for the Als.
"I think game one is always hard to predict," he said.
"You're going to look at tape from last year and you're going to watch the pre season.
"But you know they had a whole off season to watch us and prepare for us. We expect to see some things we've never seen before."
GOOD MIX
The Stampeders are bringing back a lot of veterans this year, but they've also added some new blood to the team.
Defensive back Raheem Wilson believes the mix will be a good one.
"Those young guys come in with that mindset, that hunger, and it pushes everybody around them as well," he said.
"Then the veteran experience that we have allows us to put those two together and hopefully you know it brings us some wins."
NEED TO BE CLICKING
The Stamps only have a few days to prepare for the Alouettes.
Head coach Dave Dickenson was pleased with training camp, but says he knows his team still has a lot of work ahead.
"I never sensed our players not being into it, which is good because there are a lot of distractions early in camp, a lot of people talking about things that are not really important," Dickenson said.
"I never sensed that our team lost focus… but we're not there.
"We've got so many areas we can improve on, and I told them at the pre-season we're not clicking like we want to click. But it's still week one, I think we can get there."
Kickoff for Thursday night's game is at 7 p.m. at McMahon Stadium.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot
The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.
Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
China's actions toward Canadian planes 'provocative and irresponsible': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Edmonton
-
Handgun sales hot in Edmonton as Kenney promises fight against federal legislation
Ever since the federal government announced last week plans to tighten laws on handguns in Canada, sales have been swift at P & D Enterprises, a gun shop in downtown Edmonton.
-
'Safety concerns' among reasons Russian pavilion pulled from Edmonton Heritage Festival
There will be no physical gathering space for Russian-Edmontonians at the Heritage Festival in Hawrelak Park this summer, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
-
What it's like for international visitors to land in Oilers territory mid-playoffs
Landing in oil country during the Oilers' best playoff run in years has been an eye-opening, "raucous" experience for two international visitors.
Vancouver
-
1st case of monkeypox detected in B.C., local Centre for Disease Control confirms
A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., the province's Centre for Disease Control confirmed in a statement Monday.
-
Vancouver man was fatally stabbed by his own brother, police allege
Police say a man who died in a stabbing over the weekend in East Vancouver was allegedly killed by his own brother.
-
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Dartmouth man wanted on assault charges
The RCMP is looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Lower Sackville, N.S., over a year ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Gas price hits new record high on Vancouver Island
Gasoline prices on Vancouver Island set a new record on Monday, topping 234.9 cents per litre near Victoria.
-
Mystery pills recovered at Colwood beach
City of Colwood workers had the unusual task of cleaning up pills that were scattered at the popular Lagoon Beach on Monday.
-
Saanich police warn of thieves targeting women
Saanich police are issuing a warning after two women had their wallets stolen in separate but similar incidents.
Toronto
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Threats against schools, incidents involving replica firearms will be taken seriously: York police
York police are urging parents to speak with their teens about the seriousness of making threats against schools and other youth following a recent rash of incidents.
Montreal
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Union, lawyers sounding alarm on 'exploding' delays at Montreal courthouse
As legal aid lawyers in Quebec demand better pay during another week of walk-outs, those who work in the Montreal courthouse say compensation is just one problem that is plaguing what they describe as an underfunded court system.
Ottawa
-
Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder hears from victims' family members
A coroner's inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women is underway in Pembroke.
-
Stittsville woman getting permit to keep Little Library closer to sidewalk
It’s a positive plot twist for a Stittsville woman who was ordered to move her Little Library box farther back onto her property because of a bylaw complaint. She could soon be able return it closer to the street.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to reported road rage incident on Riverside Drive
Ottawa police are asking for any witnesses to a reported road rage incident on Riverside Drive last week to come forward.
Kitchener
-
Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws
Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province.
-
Jury deliberations begin in trial of Kee brothers in Guelph
Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating his second $1 million win in less than five years.
-
Saskatoon gas prices reach new record-high of $2.06 a litre
Gas prices in Saskatoon increased to $2.06 a litre on Monday.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
Northern Ontario
-
Chris Bartolucci, Sudbury’s ‘most successful high school coach,’ dies at 68
Chris Bartolucci of Sudbury, a long-time football coach at both the high school and Joe MacDonald Youth Football League levels, passed away June 4 at age 68.
-
Bodies of two missing ATV riders found
The bodies of two people in their 70s were found in the Batchawana River after going missing on their ATV on Friday, police say.
-
Sudbury police arrest suspect in three robberies dating back to January
A 38-year-old suspect wanted in a series of Sudbury convenience store robberies dating back to January has been arrested.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman dies while skydiving over the weekend: RCMP
RCMP in Gimli, Man. is investigating after a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died while skydiving on Saturday.
-
Gas over $2 a litre in Winnipeg as new poll finds demand for food banks rising due to inflation
Fuel prices broke the $2 per litre mark at some Winnipeg gas stations Monday, on the same day a new poll found many people are struggling to buy food amid rising inflation.
-
Search in Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba identifies 190 anomalies in the ground
A search in Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba has identified 190 anomalies in the ground. Work now continues to determine whether these may be unmarked graves of residential school students.
Regina
-
Gas prices reach $2.06 per litre at some Regina gas stations
Another historic moment for gas prices in Regina on Monday, as some stations have climbed to $2.06 for regular unleaded fuel.
-
Multi-province drug bust leads to 70 charges laid: Sask. RCMP
RCMP have laid 70 charges in relation to a significant drug bust that involved multiple provinces including Saskatchewan, according to a news release.
-
Wascana Lake death 'appears accidental': Regina police
After an investigation, the June 3rd death of a 46-year-old man at Wascana Lake has been ruled “accidental.”