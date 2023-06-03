Stamps lose pre-season finale to Lions as roster cuts loom

The Stampeders wrapped up the CFL pre-season with a second-half comeback that fell just short Thursday night in Vancouver.

After falling behind 22-3 in the first half, the Stamps stormed back to tie it, only to lose it on the final play when kicker Kieran Burnham split the uprights from 31 yards out to give the Lions the win.

Vernon Adams started for the Lions and did a lot of damage, tossing three first-half touchdown passes to Lucky Whitehead, Dominique Rhymes and Justin McInnis.

Adams was perfect, going 12 for 12 and 213 yards.

"They took it to us early," said coach Dave Dickenson. "They looked sharp. What I was most proud of was the guys kept fighting. We did leave some of our guys (veterans) home, so hopefully they make a difference next time we play them, which is in a week."

Early Saturday, TSN's Farhan Lalji retweeted a report that the Stampeders have released veteran offensive tackle Derrick Dennis.

Sources have confirmed to me that Derek Dennis has been released by the Stampeders.



Dennis was a candidate for Most Outstanding Lineman last year before an injury ended his season. https://t.co/51qraeZCgU#CFLGameday #CFL #Football pic.twitter.com/dwWATLdMdT — Ryan Ballantine (@BBCANRyan) June 3, 2023

Dennis played for the Stampeders from 2015-2016, then after a year with the Roughriders, returned to the Stampeders in 2018. He played 86 games over six years.

More cuts are expected Saturday, as teams have to have their roster finalized.

The Stampeders open the regular season Thursday night against the Lions at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

With files from Glenn Campbell