Stars double Flames 4-2 to force playoff series to seventh game

Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) skates with the puck against Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) skates with the puck against Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina