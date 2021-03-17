Advertisement
Stettler men arrested after suspicious vehicle pulled over by RCMP
RCMP arrested two men from Stettler after they found drugs and a firearm inside a vehicle. (File)
CALGARY -- Charges have been laid against two men following an investigation in Consort, Alta.
RCMP say they were called about a suspicious vehicle in a back alley in the community on March 14 at about 1:06 p.m.
Police located the vehicle, arrested two men and conducted a search. They found a loaded revolver, drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
The 29-year-old man, from Stettler, is charged with:
- Trafficking an illegal substance;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Possession of break-in instruments; and
- Three counts of failure to comply.
The 49-year-old, from Stettler, is charged with:
- Trafficking an illegal substance;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon; and
- Possession of break-in instruments.
Both men were released from custody and are expected to appear in Coronation provincial court on May 14.
The village of Consort is located approximately 252 kilometres northeast of Calgary.