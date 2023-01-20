Stolen vehicle spotted in High River leads to arrest of 3 wanted suspects
An investigation into a stolen vehicle that had been spotted near a High River home led to the arrest of two women and a man who were wanted in connection with crimes throughout Alberta.
The stolen vehicle was located Wednesday and officers arrested three people who had outstanding warrants.
A search of the home led to the seizure of two firearms, a silencer, break-in instruments and stolen property.
The accused have been identified as:
- 58-year-old Darlene Noel of High River;
- 50-year-old Holly Dolton of no fixed address; and
- 45-year-old Robert Fox of no fixed address.
All three have been charged with:
- Three counts of property obtained by crime;
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Possession of a prohibited device; and
- Possession of break-in instruments.
Noel, Dolton and Fox are all scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court in February.
