Stolen vehicle spotted in High River leads to arrest of 3 wanted suspects

An investigation into a stolen vehicle that had been spotted near a High River home led to the arrest of two women and a man who were wanted in connection with crimes throughout Alberta.

The stolen vehicle was located Wednesday and officers arrested three people who had outstanding warrants.

A search of the home led to the seizure of two firearms, a silencer, break-in instruments and stolen property.

The accused have been identified as:

58-year-old Darlene Noel of High River;

50-year-old Holly Dolton of no fixed address; and

45-year-old Robert Fox of no fixed address.

All three have been charged with:

Three counts of property obtained by crime;

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

Possession of a prohibited device; and

Possession of break-in instruments.

Noel, Dolton and Fox are all scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court in February.