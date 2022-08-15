Stolen vehicles, meth seized in raid on Morrin, Alta., residence

Several stolen vehicles, drugs and more were seized by police in Morrin, Alta., during a Friday raid.

Two individuals were arrested and now face multiple charges.

Drumheller RCMP executed the search warrant with assistance from several other organizations, including the Calgary Emergency Response Team, Calgary Police Dog Services, the Lethbridge Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and the Canada Border Service Agency.

Police say officers at the scene seized the stolen vehicles, along with large amounts of methamphetamine and psilocybin.

A Taser was also seized.

Jeffery Morse, 41, and Tawny Markiewicz, 31, both residents of Morrin, have been charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking;

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking;

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon;

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order;

Failure to comply with probation;

Altering, destroying or removing a vehicle identification number;

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order; and

Importation of a prohibited weapon.

Morse remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on Aug. 19.

Markiewicz has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on Sept. 9.