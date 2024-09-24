Stoney-made film premiering at Calgary International Film Festival

Cody Lefthand’s directorial debut is set to premiere at Calgary International Film Festival this week.

Stories We Have Earned: The Stoney Nakoda Film Project explores Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation’s historic relationship with film and the exploitation of the Nation’s culture and customs for entertainment.

“The collaboration with Hollywood film, exciting as it may seem on the surface, was not always positive. But collaborating on the films gave the community a feeling of being included in something rather than the general experience of being excluded from the greater society,” said Lefthand, of Eden Valley and Bearspaw First Nation.

The documentary takes a closer look at the perspective of Nation members who were involved, or who had family members involved in filming three projects released from 1970 to 1993: Little Big Man; Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson; and Heaven and Earth.

Lefthand’s father, Keith Lefthand, was an extra in Little Big Man, filmed in Mînî Thnî and starring Dustin Hoffman as the lead.

“As my father Keith Lefthand says in the interview we did with him, participating in the films was done more out of necessity than for a love of film, but there was certainly a sense of pride of being part of Little Big Man, even if it was tinged with sadness,” said Lefthand.

“It’s this complicated and conflicting view that I’ve tried to capture with Stories We Have Earned: The Stoney Nakoda Film Project.”

For the film, Lefthand interviews several elders, who speak of their personal experiences being involved in filming or of family members that have since passed away.

“I had an anger feeling, even though it was part of the movie. But as a child, not knowing the movie industry and not seeing movies, [it] touched my feelings a bit,” says Keith in the trailer.

“I told my dad – this is what I remember – ‘why can’t the Indians fight back and kill the wasijus [white man]’ and he laughed at me. He said this is a movie where, eventually, I think, this movie has a battle where we win.”

Lefthand further explores the history of Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation, including the signing of Treaty 7 and the Nation’s participation in other entertainment events like Banff Indian Days and the Calgary Stampede.

“When settlers think of Banff National Park, they see its stunning beauty and the idea of nature preserved,” said the filmmaker.

“For us, Canada’s first national park tells a very different story – a place where promises were broken … Yet, despite all that, the Stoneys seized those opportunities [with Banff Indian Days] to leave the reserve and reconnect with our traditional and spiritual territories.

“It allowed us to visit family and friends, to share our healing songs and to engage in healing practices.”

Lefthand said this is a common theme in the film, which feels like a coming together of families and recounting of memories.

The documentary premiered Sunday (Sept. 22) at Contemporary Calgary Auditorium as part of Calgary International Film Festival. It plays again Sunday (Sept. 29) at Chinook Theatre at 1:15 p.m. For the full schedule, visit: https://ciff2024.eventive.org/schedule.