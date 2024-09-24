Warm and windy conditions with highs more than 10 C above average

Tuesday and Wednesday will be uneventful in southern Alberta – outside of some unusually warm conditions.

A strong ridge of high pressure situated over the southern border is drawing in warmer air and producing very stable weather conditions.

A westerly wind early Tuesday is likely to produce gusts of 20-40 km/h in Calgary with stronger winds in the Pincher Creek corridor.

That westerly flow is also responsible for an atypical start to Tuesday in the Calgary area, with temperatures as of 6:30 a.m. that are 16 C warmer than the average overnight low.

Current temperatures at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2024.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday, before an incoming low edges that high pressure system east and drops temperatures down by 8 to 10 C for Thursday.

Even with that change this week will end with above seasonal daytime highs, but by the end of the weekend cooler weather will prevail, with overnight temperatures dropping closer to freezing and rain possible on Sunday.