Strathmore RCMP seize meth, cash, weapons from vehicle stuck in snow

Two men from northern Alberta face charges in relation to an incident that took place last week in Wheatland County, Alta.

Last Friday, around 9:30 a.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle stuck in the snow around Range Road 234 and Township road 244.

Responding officers checked out the occupants of the vehicle, who were wanted on Canada-wide parole warrants.

Both men were arrested, and a search yielded a quantity of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $19,000, $22, 275 in cash, a handgun replica, a number of edged and impact weapons, and government identification that belonged to neither individual.

Items seized by Strathmore RCMP include drugs, a large quantity of cash, weapons and a replica handgun

Both suspects were taken to the Strathmore detachment and held for bail hearings.

Christopher Lindgren, 31, a resident of Bezansen and Nathan Piche, a 30-year-old resident of Cold Lake were both charged with the following:

- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

- Possession of items used for trafficking in a controlled substance;

- Possession of a prohibited weapon;

- Fourteen counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

- Obstructing a peace officer; and

- Two counts of unlawful possession of government documents

Piche was also charged with

- Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order;

- Illegal possession of government documents; and

- Five other offences under the Traffic Safety Act relating to no insurance, registration infractions, unlawful use of license plate, and unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle.

Both remain in custody on the new charges for future court appearances. Both men were parolees who fled a community residential facility, which generated the Canada-wide warrants.

"I’d like to express my continued thanks to the public for reporting suspicious activity such as what was encountered in this matter," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, Strathmore detachment commander.

"Our detachment members have been able to apprehend a number of offenders and intercept illicit drugs harmful to our communities as a result of public reporting over the past year. These reports have undoubtedly prevented significant harm caused as a result of the illicit drug trade."