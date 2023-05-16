Street racing in Calgary: Police arrest 2, issue dozens of violations

A weekend operation that targeted street racing in southeast Calgary has resulted in at least two arrests and dozens of violations against drivers.

Officers set up in an area "well-known for street racing" in the Foothills industrial area on both Friday and Saturday night.

Police say drivers regularly gather at 76 Avenue and 68 Street S.E. to street race, which often poses a danger to road users as well as pedestrians.

"Several resources from across the service, including HAWCS, the traffic section and patrol, were targeting drivers involved in street racing," police said in a statement.

"Our officers set up roadblocks and barricades on select streets, were monitoring parking lots and traffic in the area, and identified many unsafe vehicles and hazardous driving offences."

Police issued 90 tickets (for speeding, racing, driving and equipment violations), 51 traffic offence warnings, seven notices for drivers to address vehicle safety concerns and two outstanding warrants.

Police also charged two drivers: one for dangerous driving when they were caught driving more than 100 km/h over the posted speed limit, and the other for racing, which resulted in a 24-hour vehicle seizure.

Officials disputed the area is safe to race in because of low traffic levels.

"Semi-trailers and other vehicles continue to travel on those roads around the clock. Pedestrian observers at these activities are also at heightened risk – as there are no safety measures in place and drivers are not professional," said Staff Sgt. Robert Patterson with the CPS traffic unit.

"The potential for serious collisions as a result of illegal street racing activity is significant."

Anyone with concerns about street racing or other dangerous driving activities in their community is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.