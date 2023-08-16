Summer camps in and around Lethbridge doing their best to operate within the hot, hot heat

LETHBRIDGE -

Extreme heat has forced many in Lethbridge to delay their outdoor plans or move them inside.

The same is true of summer camps, many of which have adjusted their schedules to avoid having campers outside during the hottest parts of the day.

"Our kids are spending most of their outside time in the morning when it's a little bit cooler," said Stephanie Bell, summer camp co-ordinator at the Cor Van Raay YMCA.

"In the afternoons, we tend to like to keep them inside a little bit more. And if they are going outside, we're keeping them close to the building in the shade."

It's a similar story at the University of Lethbridge, where several camps are normally held mostly outside.

Some activities have been moved inside and the counsellors are doing what they can to keep the kids cool while they're outside.

"If they are outside, they're going outside and spending some time in water, playing water games, stuff like that, coming in when they need breaks," said Lauren Miner, supervisor of summer camps for Horns Recreation.

"Tons of water, tons of sunscreen. We're even putting ice in the kiddie pools to play outside."

While the ways they're cooling off may be fun, it's also serious business.

"More than anything, we are wanting to make sure the kids are safe and happy and that families feel comfortable with the kids being at camp, so knowing that they're in very, very good hands," Miner said.

"We're lucky to have a great building here that we can use and move around."

Kids and parents are also being reminded about basic heat safety and that anyone expecting to be outside in extreme heat needs to prepare.

"I ask the parents to make sure they're sending their kids with sunscreen. Hat and water bottles. And making sure that their kids are dressed for the weather," Bell said.

Lethbridge is set to receive cooler weather by Friday.

