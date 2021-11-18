Sunalta residents express concern after encampment fire damages mural

Residents living in the southwest community of Sunalta have been busy cleaning up after an encampment fire damaged a mural and the outdoor garden beside it.

The fire, set my a small group of vulnerable Calgarians attempting to keep warm, spread to the Sunalta Wildflower Garden on Nov. 10,

The mural, the garage it was painted on, a nearby bench and a storage bin were all damaged by flames.

Jordan Hamilton, who lives nearby, saw the fire from his bedroom at around 12:30 a.m.

“We had to call 911 and we checked it out. It was shocking to see the amount of smoke pluming over the community,” he said.

“It’s never safe for people to be sleeping outside – not only are they harming themselves, but they’re not going to get the help they deserve – so I encourage everybody, if they see someone sleeping outside, to connect them to social services."

The news is especially concerning for the Sunalta Community Association.

Executive director Jenn Balderston says the gathering space is enjoyed by many neighbours on a day-to-day basis.

“The encampment fire at our Wildflower Community Garden was a terrible accident that has shaken our community as we mourn our beloved mural and (the) damage done to our community garden,” she said.

“There has been such an outpouring of support from residents who have stepped up to volunteer, and multiple city services who have offered their help.”

Balderston added that there are people passing through Sunalta that are struggling financially and the community is working closely with various City of Calgary resources and non-profit agencies to support them.

“We are extremely grateful to all those who have offered to lend a hand this past week, and into the future, as we continue to navigate the complex social issues facing our community and our city.”

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Calgary confirmed Calgary Police Service officers and the bylaw encampment team responded to the fire on Nov. 10.

“Procedures were followed and that day it was determined that City of Calgary contractors would be notified to clean up the burnt encampment remains accordingly,” the statement read.

“It appears that there was an unfortunate administrative error on the side of our contractors that lead to the clean up crew not showing up in time as they attended an incorrect location and believed the work was completed.”

The city adds that it is following up with its contractor and continuing to address the issue.