Surveillance photos released of Banff assault suspect
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 10:33AM MDT
Banff RCMP has released photos of a suspect connected to an assault in the mountain town. (RCMP handout)
CALGARY -- Banff RCMP has released surveillance photos of a suspect connected to an assault in the mountain town on Tuesday night.
Police were called to Banff Avenue, near the McDonald's restaurant, about 11:30 p.m.
The suspect is described as male, in his 20s or 30s with a full beard.
He was wearing a hat with a Bass Pro Shop logo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Banff RCMP by phone at 403-763-6600, by email at banff.police@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.