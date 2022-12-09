Suspect arrested in disturbance at Beltline bank that closed 17th Avenue

Calgary police took one person into custody on Friday morning after a disturbance at a Beltline bank.

Officers were called to the CIBC in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue S.W. just before 10 a.m.

Police shut down 17th Avenue S.W. in both directions between 11th Street and 12th Street S.W. while the situation unfolded.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area at the time and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

We are currently on scene responding to reports of a disturbance at the CIBC bank located at 1222 17 Ave. S.W. We are asking people to please avoid the area until further notice. #yyc pic.twitter.com/0Dl68ey1uZ — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 9, 2022

Just before noon, police were seen escorting several people that looked to be employees out of the building.

Police confirmed one man was arrested at the scene and no one was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are known…