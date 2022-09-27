Suspect arrested in Upper Mount Royal homicide

One man is in police custody in connection with the death of Shawn Garry McCormack, whose body was found in a southwest Calgary alleyway in July.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm a man was arrested Tuesday morning and taken for questioning. His name has not been divulged as he has not been charged.

The arrest came one day after police released a photo of a comforter that was believed to be tied to the homicide.

A multi-coloured comforter with an image of a dream catcher and two white birds on it was left at the scene, police say.

McCormack, 34, was found dead in the 100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W., in the community of Upper Mount Royal, on the morning of July 3 by someone out walking their dog.

"Our detectives have worked tirelessly to progress this investigation," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a statment. "We know that multiple people were involved and we expect to make additional arrests in this case."

Police officials say a homicide motive has not been determined but the attack was targeted. The nature of McCormack's death has not been released.

Anyone who has information that could potentially assist the investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.