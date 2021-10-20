Suspect found fit to stand trial in Calgary machete attacks

The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs

The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Conservative MP Blake Richards rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday May 27, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon