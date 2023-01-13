Suspect in Airdrie gas station robbery sought by RCMP

Airdrie RCMP are requesting public assistance to help identify a suspect in a Thursday night robbery at a gas station in the Coopers Town Promenade.

At 8:28 p.m., a man arrived on foot at the gas station, entered, produced a weapon and asked for money.

The clerk on duty gave him some, and the suspect left, heading west with an undisclosed amount of cash. He's described as a man with a light complexion, between 40 and 45 years old, clean shaven, with grey eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, rubber boots, a grey plaid work jacket and black hood, and a black ball cap with a sticker on the brim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.