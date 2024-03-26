Suspect in custody following failed carjacking in southeast Calgary

A driver in a southeast Calgary parking lot escaped a carjacking attempt on Tuesday afternoon, but not without injury.

It happened near 26th Street and 45th Avenue S.E., just south of Peigan Trail.

Police say someone tried to force the victim out of his car.

The victim got away and took his keys with him, so the culprit could not drive off.

The victim was slashed on the hand.

The injury was minor and he was not taken to hospital.

Police responded quickly and one person is in custody.