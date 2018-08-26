CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Suspect sought after $1,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Blackfalds gas station
Blackfalds RCMP are looking to identify this man who took a stack of lottery tickets from a gas station.
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 12:56PM MDT
Blackfalds RCMP are looking for the public's help to find a man who swiped a stack of lottery tickets from the office of a Shell gas station.
Officials say that on August 19 at about 10:15 a.m., a man entered the Blackfalds Shell gas station and took a bundle of lottery tickets from inside the office.
The tickets have an estimated value of about $1,000.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian
- long haired
- early 20s
- wearing glasses
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.