Blackfalds RCMP are looking for the public's help to find a man who swiped a stack of lottery tickets from the office of a Shell gas station.

Officials say that on August 19 at about 10:15 a.m., a man entered the Blackfalds Shell gas station and took a bundle of lottery tickets from inside the office.

The tickets have an estimated value of about $1,000.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

long haired

early 20s

wearing glasses

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.