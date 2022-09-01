Suspect sought in Airdrie home break-and-enter

Mounties out of Airdrie are looking to the public for help tracking down a break-and-enter suspect.

Airdrie RCMP say neighbours saw a man hopping the fence of a residence in the area of Sandstone Crescent around 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, leaving with a bag full of tools.

The man allegedly also threatened one witness who approached him, before walking away.

Investigation revealed the home had been broken into.

Police say the suspect is of light complexion, and was wearing an open tan and green long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans at the time of the incident.

He was last seen headed northwest on Springwood Crescent.

Anyone with information about this man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.