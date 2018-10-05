The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the actions of a Lethbridge Police Service member after one man was transported to hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to an alleyway in the 300 block of Stafford Drive South shortly after 5:00 p.m. on October 3 following reports of a fight. An officer found two men at the scene and arrested one of them after it was determined he was in breach of his bail conditions.

Following the arrest, a confrontation occurred between the officer and the second man. The suspect fell backwards during the ordeal and struck his head on the pavement.

EMS transported the man to hospital where he continues to receive treatment for a head injury and remains in critical but stable condition.

In a statement, Chief Rob Davis of the Lethbridge Police Service said he welcomed ASIRT’s independent investigation into the matter and expressed his confidence in the ‘training, experience and professionalism of our members’.