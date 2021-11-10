Suspects sought after $350K in property reported stolen from Calgary home

CALGARY -

Bank cards, identification, designer handbags and jewellery were among the items stolen from Calgary home this summer, police say, and officials are now releasing photos of the suspects.

Officials say sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Aug. 17, two people broke into a home in the 200 block of Edgeview Place N.W. while the homeowners were away.

As a result, approximately $350,000 in property was believed to have been stolen.

Later on, police say the suspects used the stolen identity documents to defraud local banks and businesses.

Officials are now looking for the suspects, who were captured on security cameras at the home and at several local businesses.

The male suspect is described as:

Between 25 to 35 years old;

6' (183 centimetres) tall and;

Medium to heavy build.

He was wearing a grey and black Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hoodie, black baseball cap and a black, grey and plaid scarf covering his lower face.

The female suspect is described as:

Approximately 40 years old;

5'6" (171 centimetres) tall;

Medium build and;

Medium-length blonde hair.

The woman is suspected to be involved in two separate frauds at local banks. In the first incident, she was wearing a tan-coloured trench coat and at the second, she was wearing a black "Sons of Anarchy" hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips