CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit responded to a southeast neighbourhood in connection with a Tuesday morning death that's considered suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to a location on Erin Circle S.E., in the community of Erin Woods, just before 6 a.m. and found the body of a man believed to be approximately 30 years old.

The nature of his death has not been disclosed.

A van from the medical examiner’s office has arrived in front of the suspicious death scene in Erin Woods.

Details are limited, CPS Homicide Unit is the lead.



The police tape cordoning off a section of Erin Circle was removed shortly before 9 a.m.