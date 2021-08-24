CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit responded to a southeast neighbourhood in connection with a Tuesday morning death that's considered suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to a location on Erin Circle S.E., in the community of Erin Woods, just before 6 a.m. and found the body of a man believed to be approximately 30 years old.

The nature of his death has not been disclosed.

The police tape cordoning off a section of Erin Circle was removed shortly before 9 a.m.