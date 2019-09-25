CALGARY – Police were called to the Rocky View General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a suspicious powder found in the parkade of the building.

Authorities say units responded to the fourth level of the hospital's parking structure at about 2:30 p.m.

The area was evacuated as a precaution.

The Calgary Fire Department was also called in to investigate.

Health officials say the incident ended up disrupting access to Rocky View's Lot 1 for the duration of the investigation.

At about 4:45 p.m., the scene was cleared.

The situation in the parking lot at Rockyview General Hospital has been resolved by CPS and CFD. There was no impact to patient care or services. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) September 25, 2019

There is no word on what was found inside the parkade.