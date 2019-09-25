Suspicious package investigation closes lot at Rocky View General Hospital
Police and firefighters were called to the Rocky View General Hospital on Wednesday for an investigation into a suspicious substance. (Facebook/Tanya Ramirez)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 5:09PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 7:29PM MDT
CALGARY – Police were called to the Rocky View General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a suspicious powder found in the parkade of the building.
Authorities say units responded to the fourth level of the hospital's parking structure at about 2:30 p.m.
The area was evacuated as a precaution.
The Calgary Fire Department was also called in to investigate.
Health officials say the incident ended up disrupting access to Rocky View's Lot 1 for the duration of the investigation.
At about 4:45 p.m., the scene was cleared.
There is no word on what was found inside the parkade.