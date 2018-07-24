A crash on Highway 2, near Claresholm, on Monday night has claimed the lives of two people and police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the fatal collision.

Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle crash on the highway about six kilometres north of the town at about 10:40 p.m.

Police say a black SUV was going south in the northbound lane when it collided with a silver SUV.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and were the lone occupants of the vehicles.

A collision analyst examined the scene and police say alcohol and drugs were likely not involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.